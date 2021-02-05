Advertisement

Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking

By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Dept. has teamed up with Weems Alcohol and Drug Prevention Services for “Project Sticker Shock”.

This campaign is to raise awareness about underage drinking for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend

“Teenagers’ drug of choice is alcohol. This program is to raise awareness for adults to be mindful that we want to protect our children,” Lt. Rita Jack said.

They are raising awareness by putting stickers on alcohol containers that are being sold at local convenience stores. Jack said this is a way to remind adults about underage drinking laws.

“We want to take the time to raise awareness. We want to remind adults that we are adults and they are the minors. It is our responsibility to protect our minors and the youth of today,” Jack said.

Jack says the stickers will also serve as a reminder about drinking alcohol responsibly and to not drink and drive.

