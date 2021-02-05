Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police’, after Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

A man that police said was a burglary suspect who attacked an officer with a knife was shot and killed.

Meridian police haven’t released many details about the shooting at 13th Street and 30th Avenue.

Ward 5 councilman and mayoral candidate, Weston Lindemann, spoke to the demonstrators while Newscenter 11 was there.

The protest appeared to be peaceful and called for the release of officers’ bodycam footage of Tuesday’s incident and a call for change.

“They create their own story and don’t have to show no kind of evidence,” said protester, Eddie Holt. “We are tired of it and want to do something about it. We are out here protesting police brutality, all Black individuals being killed by Meridian police.”

The death of the man, whose name has not been released to the media, and the circumstances that led up to it are being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read says the department has no comment other than it supports the right for a peaceful protest.

