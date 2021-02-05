Advertisement

Rain tonight will clear by Friday morning

Rain will fall through early Friday morning, but it will end before the morning drive.
Rain will fall through early Friday morning, but it will end before the morning drive.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A storm system will bring rain and wind to us tonight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Temperatures will drop tonight, too. Rain will end by 3 AM. The low temperature by morning will be near 40 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 53 degrees.

This Weekend

Another storm system this weekend will mean plenty of cloud cover and some rainy spots on Saturday. It may be that not everyone gets rain. Sunday will be drier after some early morning rain. Highs this weekend will be in the low-to-mid 50s. Lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

Looking Ahead

A bigger storm system is on track to arrive next Thursday with more rain. We will fine tune that timing and more specific details on that system as we get close in time and have more data to work with.

