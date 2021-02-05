Advertisement

Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience welcomes a new exhibit focused on a playwright that explored the art of painting.

Known primarily as a writer of plays, Tennessee Williams: The Playwright & the Painter gives us a look into Williams’ innermost thoughts and struggles in visual form.

Organized by the Key West Art and Historical Society, the exhibition features 18 paintings.

Curator of Exhibitions Stacey Wilson said the goal of these exhibits is to inspire people of different backgrounds.

“We try to bring exhibits of different themes and forms to appeal to a broader audience. We don’t want to appeal to one type. Our job is to appeal and inspire multi-generations,” said Wilson.

This exhibit will be open Saturday until April 11th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings
An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Chief Read addresses concerns over officer involved shooting
Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No...
Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.
The abandoned building fire caused an inconvenience for many downtown businesses.
Downtown businesses at a standstill after fire cuts power

Latest News

2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX