Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience welcomes a new exhibit focused on a playwright that explored the art of painting.

Known primarily as a writer of plays, Tennessee Williams: The Playwright & the Painter gives us a look into Williams’ innermost thoughts and struggles in visual form.

Organized by the Key West Art and Historical Society, the exhibition features 18 paintings.

Curator of Exhibitions Stacey Wilson said the goal of these exhibits is to inspire people of different backgrounds.

“We try to bring exhibits of different themes and forms to appeal to a broader audience. We don’t want to appeal to one type. Our job is to appeal and inspire multi-generations,” said Wilson.

This exhibit will be open Saturday until April 11th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.