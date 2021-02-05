Advertisement

The colder temperatures are back

7-Day Forecast Feb 5-11
7-Day Forecast Feb 5-11(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! The rain has exited the area this morning, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the low-50s. It will be breezy today with wind gusts occasionally up to 20 mph from the east-northeast. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers possible after midnight. We’ll see scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday as highs stay in the low-50s.

We’ll dry things out again by Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower will be possible on Monday as highs return to the 60s. Rain chances will increase slightly heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the next seven with highs in the upper-60s. We’ll cool back off into the 50s for Wednesday. Thursday looks to be chilly with scattered showers. High temperatures on Thursday only look to be in the upper-40s.

