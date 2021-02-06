A mild Sunday to come with sunny skies.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a rainy day and we will continue to see showers move through east Mississippi and west Alabama through the rest of the night. We are still seeing moderate rain near Waynesboro that is moving into Choctaw county. We will get a small break from the rain, but a few splash and dash showers will pick up overnight and we will be left with a few in the morning. We are still seeing mostly cloudy skies over the Meridian regional airport and the clouds are here to stay until tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the lower 40′s by the time you are going to bed and we will start to see some light showers firing back up. Overnight we will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s and a few isolated showers. The clouds will start to move out by lunch time, and we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40′s. Through the afternoon we will reach the lower to mid 50′s and we will stay dry all day. The coldest time of the day will be in the morning with a northerly wind still remaining in the area making it feel like the mid to upper 30′s. We will start to warm up through the rest of the day and the wind will become calmer, but we will still have a breezy afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a great day to walk your dog after the rain today or to get outside and go for a walk with your family. We will start the day in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s and through the afternoon we will be in the lower to mid 50′s and the sun will start to come through the clouds.

Conditions will be mild tomorrow, but we will start to cool off by Thursday and temperatures will remain below average through the 15th. This is due to a polar air mass moving into southeast that could even bring us a mix of snow, ice, and rain by Friday. We stayed below average today and we will warm up through the first half of the new week, but cool air sneaks in by Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50′s tomorrow afternoon. A few showers will come through in the morning, but clouds will move out through the rest of the day and we will be left with sunny skies. Monday we will reach the lower 60′s and continue to warm up through Tuesday, but a cold front will come through on Tuesday night and knock our temperatures down. Overnight we will be in the lower 30′s, then into the mid 40′s, and by the weekend the lower 20′s!

