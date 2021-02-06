Betty Claire Norwood

June 24, 1938 – January 30, 2021

Betty Claire Norwood, 82, passed away peacefully in her home in Taveras, FL on January 20, 2021.

Betty will forever be known for her service to the Lord as she worked tirelessly in Children’s ministry for at least 50 years. She had a million and one artistic and creative ways to make learning about Jesus exciting and fun for little ones. Besides serving the Lord, she was also a devoted mother and respected registered nurse at several hospitals and the Butler Nursing Home. Many would argue that Betty’s role as a grandmother had the greatest impact on her legacy, though. When her first grandchild finally arrived, he named her “Buh Buh.” (because he could not pronounce the simple grandmother name she had selected, “B.B.”) From then until the day she passed, everyone - yes, everyone – referred to Betty with her endearing name, “Buh Buh.” Betty used her title as an opportunity to nurture the world around her. As a result, everyone considered Betty to be THEIR “Buh Buh,” thus stretching the reach of her posterity far beyond the constraints of blood relation.

Betty is survived by her children, Kay Richardson (Brian) of Waynesville, NC; Leigh Hazelgrove (Ralph) of Mt. Dora, FL; Lyle Broughton (Alana) of Butler, AL; and Kerry Norwood (Tina) of Buter, AL; her grandchildren, Jordan Richardson (Brandie), Ryan Hazelgrove, Tim Hazelgrove (Cheryl), Matt Hazelgrove (Kayce), Joy Owens (Tim), Zoey Broughton, Carter Broughton, Gracie Hall, Christian Hall, Katie Wiggins (Will), Kelsey Norwood, Barry Norwood (Karen), Dixie Norwood, and Robbie Norwood; and six great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Eddie Brewton; her grandson, Jon Richardson and her husband, Kenneth Clair “Sonny” Norwood.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hopewell Baptist Church in Lavaca, AL or The Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.