Black Panther Party joins protest in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A large group of people continued to protest in front of the Meridian Police Department Saturday with the help of a Black Panther Party in Meridian.

The Southern Region New Black Panther Party is challenging police and promoting social change.

The organization’s message and objective were clear.

They are seeking justice for a man that police said was a burglary suspect who attacked an officer with a knife. He was shot and killed.

Their next push is justice and equality for all African Americans in the city.

“The awareness that we are bringing to Meridian people is that we need to come out and let our voices be heard. It is too of our young men are fallen victim to police brutality. We recently had one death, and we have the mother of that child here today. We have to come out and stop being afraid and to make sure justice is met. We want justice for our black people. When they are tried in court, we want them to have a jury of their peer. We want decent education and housing for our people. We want justice for our African American men, which is why we are here today. We want to stop this police brutality that is not just going on in Meridian, but all over the nation,” Chief of staff, April McMullen.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read commented on the protest. He said that the department supports peaceful protests, saying it’s a right that everyone should have.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.