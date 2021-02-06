Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Percy Bland looks at abandoned building that burned Thursday.
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Tearing down these two buildings will cost $300,000. The question is, who will pay for it?
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 5, 2021
Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Chaos in downtown Meridian after Front Street fire
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks

Latest News

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
California revises indoor church guidelines after SCOTUS ruling
An avalanche killed four skiers and injured four others Saturday in a popular recreation area,...
4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl