Dr. Archie Patrick (Pat) Sprabery passed away February 5, 2021, at his home. Services will be held at First Christian Church on Monday, February 8, 2021, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church cemetery. Pastor Mark Benson will officiate the service and Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A 1967 graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Dr. Sprabery began his medical career as a general practitioner in Fulton, MS. Pat later returned to UMMC where he completed his pathology residency in 1977 and then moved to Meridian where he worked at Anderson Regional Medical Center for 43 years. Dr. Sprabery served as Chief of Pathology at ARMC for 24 years.

Pat loved classical music and played the clarinet and saxophone in various musical performances of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, MCC Community Band, Meridian Little Theater, and the Highland Baptist Church singing Christmas tree. His favorite times were spent with his wife, Donna, and daughters, Kate and Liz, and working outside around the farm. Pat loved to read about and study history, science, and religion. In order to understand certain historical events more clearly, he taught himself German and Hebrew.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents Archie Sprabery (Tupelo) and Anne Rae Sprabery (Fulton). He is survived by his wife, Donna Boswell Sprabery, children Kate Sprabery, Liz Sprabery, Scott Sprabery (Mary), and Cynthia Hartman (Tim). He is also survived by his two brothers Don Sprabery (Peggy) and Trevelin Sprabery (Laurie), grandchildren Aubrey Knop and Brandon Knop, niece Genevieve Henggeler (Kevin), two nephews Read Sprabery (Brittany) and Nathan Sprabery, and a great niece Olivia Henggeler.

Honorary pallbearers are: Noah Davis, Zach Flaskamp, Marc Speed, Drew Harper, Addison Swink, Marcus Willis, Algie Davis, and Roscoe Douglas. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to First Christian Church, (1301 23rd Ave, Meridian, MS 39301) or the Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund (2124 14th Street, Meridian, MS, 39301).

