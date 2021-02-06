Advertisement

Hundreds of masks were given out to the public

Hundreds of reusable Masks were distributed at the Velma Young Center and Sammie Davidson...
Hundreds of reusable Masks were distributed at the Velma Young Center and Sammie Davidson Complex Parking Lot.(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City officials in Meridian gave out masks to the public in two different locations.

It was a joined effort by the City of Meridian Department of Public Safety and the City of Meridian Emergency Response Team.

Hundreds of reusable Masks were distributed at the Velma Young Center and Sammie Davidson Complex Parking Lot.

Organizers encourage all citizens to follow state and local ordinances as they relate to practicing safe COVID guidelines.

“It’s for your protection. Protect yourself, protect your family, and protect those around you. You may have something that you don’t know about. You may take something home to your family. The mask is not perfect, nothing is 100%, but it helps, said Deputy Fire Chief, Jason Collier.

Residents received two masks per person with a maximum of ten masks per vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Percy Bland looks at abandoned building that burned Thursday.
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Tearing down these two buildings will cost $300,000. The question is, who will pay for it?
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 5, 2021
Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Chaos in downtown Meridian after Front Street fire
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks

Latest News

According to Clarke County Hot Topics, Enterprise officials said the officer was transported by...
Officer in hospital after car crash
19-year-old Shuneke Battle got the opportunity to virtually interview his hero Big Krit.
Student interviews hometown hero
The Southern Region New Black Panther Party is challenging police and promoting social change.
Black Panther Party joins protest in Meridian
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished