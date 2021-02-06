Hundreds of masks were given out to the public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City officials in Meridian gave out masks to the public in two different locations.

It was a joined effort by the City of Meridian Department of Public Safety and the City of Meridian Emergency Response Team.

Hundreds of reusable Masks were distributed at the Velma Young Center and Sammie Davidson Complex Parking Lot.

Organizers encourage all citizens to follow state and local ordinances as they relate to practicing safe COVID guidelines.

“It’s for your protection. Protect yourself, protect your family, and protect those around you. You may have something that you don’t know about. You may take something home to your family. The mask is not perfect, nothing is 100%, but it helps, said Deputy Fire Chief, Jason Collier.

Residents received two masks per person with a maximum of ten masks per vehicle.

