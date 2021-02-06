Graveside service for Mr. Amos J. Johnson will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2021 at Ms. Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Leon Ballard will officiate.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:30 pm, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Mr. Amos J. Johnson, age: 84, of Morton, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Survivors:

1 Sister: Janie McMullan (Doyle) of Decatur

1 Brother: Jerry K. Johnston (Sharon) of Meridian

He is also survived by a host of nieces & nephews

1 Sister-in- law: Linda Johnson of Newton

Mr. Amos is preceded in death by his parents: Elijah & Ina Mavis Johnson; one brother: Harold C. Johnson, one infant brother: Jimmy Earl Johnson; one nephew: Brian Keith Gaddie.

Pallbearers: James Harold Johnson, Stephen McMullan, Justin Johnson, Jonathan Sullivan, Ethan McMullan, Andrew Sullivan, David Johnson, Nate Johnson and John Clay Johnson

Honorary pallbearer: A.K. Johnson

Mr. Amos served in the US Marines Reserve and later retired from Army National Guard. He also worked as an inspector for MDOT for 59 years.

Brandy Boykin

Milling Funeral Home, Secretary

601-774-5779