Mr. Amos J. Johnson

Amos J. Johnson
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Graveside service for Mr. Amos J. Johnson will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2021 at Ms. Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Leon Ballard will officiate.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:30 pm, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Mr. Amos J. Johnson, age: 84, of Morton, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Survivors:

1 Sister: Janie McMullan (Doyle) of Decatur

1 Brother: Jerry K. Johnston (Sharon) of Meridian

He is also survived by a host of nieces & nephews

1 Sister-in- law: Linda Johnson of Newton

Mr. Amos is preceded in death by his parents: Elijah & Ina Mavis Johnson; one brother: Harold C. Johnson, one infant brother: Jimmy Earl Johnson; one nephew: Brian Keith Gaddie.

Pallbearers: James Harold Johnson, Stephen McMullan, Justin Johnson, Jonathan Sullivan, Ethan McMullan, Andrew Sullivan, David Johnson, Nate Johnson and John Clay Johnson

Honorary pallbearer: A.K. Johnson

Mr. Amos served in the US Marines Reserve and later retired from Army National Guard. He also worked as an inspector for MDOT for 59 years.

