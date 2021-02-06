Graveside services for Mrs. Brenda Sartain will begin at 1:30 pm Monday, February 8, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Harold Scott officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sartain, 67, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Brenda was a devout Christian; she was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Meridian. She was also a student of the Bible and enjoyed reading and studying the Word; her favorite verse was John 3:16. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many; she enjoyed meeting people and loved talking with friends and family.

Mrs. Brenda is survived by her children Linda Sartain and Al Sartain, Jr.; grandchildren Joseph Sartain (Kaylee), Kayla Todd, Cristina Todd, and Rebecca Todd. Siblings Ruth King (Pete), Billie Richardson, David West, and Charlotte Lundstrom as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alford Sartain, Sr.; parents Tom and Nell Kyser.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to Oak Grove Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

