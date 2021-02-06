Advertisement

Mrs. Brenda Sartain

Brenda Sartain
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Brenda Sartain will begin at 1:30 pm Monday, February 8, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Harold Scott officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sartain, 67, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Brenda was a devout Christian; she was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Meridian. She was also a student of the Bible and enjoyed reading and studying the Word; her favorite verse was John 3:16. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many; she enjoyed meeting people and loved talking with friends and family.

Mrs. Brenda is survived by her children Linda Sartain and Al Sartain, Jr.; grandchildren Joseph Sartain (Kaylee), Kayla Todd, Cristina Todd, and Rebecca Todd. Siblings Ruth King (Pete), Billie Richardson, David West, and Charlotte Lundstrom as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alford Sartain, Sr.; parents Tom and Nell Kyser.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to Oak Grove Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings
An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Chief Read addresses concerns over officer involved shooting
Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No...
Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.
The abandoned building fire caused an inconvenience for many downtown businesses.
Downtown businesses at a standstill after fire cuts power

Latest News

Mr. Douglas Conrad Alsord
Mr. Amos J. Johnson
Archie Patrick Pat Sprabery
Dr. Archie Patrick (Pat) Sprabery
Betty Claire Norwood