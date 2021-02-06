Rain will dampen the first half of our weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shift in the weather pattern will mean more rain through the first half of the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain. There will be dry areas, too. We will cool into the lower 40s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain. The low temperature will be near 38 degrees. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees. Rain will fade Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

The Second Half of the Weekend

Sunday will end up being the drier half of the weekend. Still, the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with only filtered sunshine at best. We’ll start the morning with mid-to-upper 30s and warm into the low-to-mid 50s.

Looking Ahead

Next week is trending increasingly interesting. Monday and Tuesday will be tranquil and unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s. Wednesday is a transition day. It will be cooler, and the clouds will build. Rain becomes possible by Wednesday night.

Rain, Snow, Ice Possible Next Thursday & Friday

Here’s where things really turn interesting... Rain will increase across our area on Thursday and fall through Thursday night and probably through the first half of Friday. As colder air just north of us makes a run for the Deep South, there is some potential for the rain to change to either snow or ice after midnight Thursday night, and it could fall through Friday morning. This is not a guarantee. It’s a long way out in time, so a lot of changes are possible. Confidence is increasing that something will happen. Whether it’s all rain or rain that changes to snow or ice is where confidence is lower this far away from the event. We’ll be watching this closely, and we encourage you to check back for frequent updates between now and the end of next week. As we get new data to apply to our forecasts, we’ll be able to fine tune the expectations.

