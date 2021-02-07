COVID-19 in Mississippi: 900 new cases reported Sun.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 900 new cases and 3 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 281,678 as of February 6.

So far, 6,269 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,224,858 as of January 30. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 238,176 people have recovered from the virus.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

