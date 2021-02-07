Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 900 new cases reported Sun.

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 900 new cases and 3 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 281,678 as of February 6.

So far, 6,269 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,224,858 as of January 30. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 238,176 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Southern Region New Black Panther Party is challenging police and promoting social change.
Black Panther Party joins protest in Meridian
According to Clarke County Hot Topics, Enterprise officials said the officer was transported by...
Officer in hospital after car crash
19-year-old Shuneke Battle got the opportunity to virtually interview his hero Big Krit.
Student interviews hometown hero
Mayor Percy Bland looks at abandoned building that burned Thursday.
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Tearing down these two buildings will cost $300,000. The question is, who will pay for it?
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished

Latest News

Trump impeachment trial begins, COVID relief talks resume this week
Trump impeachment trial begins, COVID relief talks resume this week
Telephone
State now has special phone line to help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccinations
Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital
The United States has now seen more than 460,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the most coming...
Feb. 6 marks one year since 1st COVID-19 death in US