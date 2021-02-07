Monday will be our only dry day this week!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a cloudy and mild day in east Mississippi and west Alabama, and tomorrow will be similar. Cloudy skies are lingering in Philadelphia and most of the area, and they won’t be going anywhere for most of the week. Tomorrow will be filled with gray skies, but temperatures will reach the lower 60′s by the afternoon.

Walking out the door tomorrow we will be in the lower to mid 30′s and warm into the mid 50′s by lunchtime. Through the afternoon we will get into the lower 60′s and we will stay dry. Our chance for rain returns on Tuesday afternoon with a few scattered showers, but this will only prepare us for Wednesday and Thursday. By Wednesday night the rain will start to pour, and we will see a handful of thunderstorms. Showers will last all day Thursday, but our heaviest rain will fall late Wednesday and early on Thursday.

Rain chances will stay high for most of the week, so if you have plans outside tomorrow and Tuesday are your pick days. We will see more rain than sunshine for the next week as we stay above average for precipitation from Wednesday until Sunday. We will see a slight shift for more rain starting the 12th and lasting until the 18th.

To stay updated on the rain and a temperature drop later this week I would download the WTOK weather app where you will receive videos and forecast daily. Our mildest day this week will be tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60′s. Scattered showers make their way into the area by Tuesday afternoon and we will be in the mid to upper 60′s in the afternoon. Wednesday we will stay dry until the evening when the rain starts to pick up and we could start to see some thunderstorms.

We will see a temperature drop about ten degrees from Thursday to Friday after a cold front brings rain all day Thursday. Overnight we will be in the mid 40′s and lower 50′s, until the cold front moves through which will drop our lows into the 20′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.