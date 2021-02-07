Advertisement

Officer in hospital after car crash

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An Enterprise police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a car crash.

According to Clarke County Hot Topics, Enterprise officials said the officer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for injuries after the driver’s side door of his car was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV also sustained minor injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

