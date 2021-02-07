Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Percy Bland looks at abandoned building that burned Thursday.
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Tearing down these two buildings will cost $300,000. The question is, who will pay for it?
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 5, 2021
Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Chaos in downtown Meridian after Front Street fire
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks

Latest News

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
California revises indoor church guidelines after SCOTUS ruling
An avalanche killed four skiers and injured four others Saturday in a popular recreation area,...
4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67