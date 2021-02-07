State now has special phone line to help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has a new way to help fast-track senior citizens seeking COVID-19 vaccinations.

Seniors 75 and older can now access a special telephone prompt on the state’s COVID-19 hotline to set up vaccination appointments.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the prompt was added for those residents, citing a decline in the number of individuals 75 and older signing up for the shots.

“We think part of that is they’re not as computer savvy,” he said.

Dobbs discussed the topic at a recent Mississippi State Medical Association meeting.

He and other health leaders also urged people to help older residents sign up for and go to appointments, especially those without internet access.

“The community needs to come together to help these folks who don’t have Internet access, good phone access, or the skill set to navigate these waters,” said Dr. Mark Horne, MSMA president.

Through February 6, 268,441 Mississippians had received their first vaccine. Another 58,722 had been fully vaccinated, Mississippi State Department of Health figures show.

Broken down by age, more than 89,000 individuals 75 or older had received vaccinations, while 80,014 individuals between 65 and 74 years old had received shots.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call the hotline at 877-978-6453.

