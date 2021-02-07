Advertisement

Student interviews hometown hero

‘Shaking hands with the future’
19-year-old Shuneke Battle got the opportunity to virtually interview his hero Big Krit.
19-year-old Shuneke Battle got the opportunity to virtually interview his hero Big Krit.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Being inspired and encouraged to chase your dreams are just two things that a local student took away from speaking with a famous Meridian musician.

19-year-old Shuneke Battle got the opportunity to virtually interview his hero Big Krit.

This is a partnership between the James Carter Foundation and the ‘shaking hands with the future’ initiative taking place this Black History Month.

Students get to ask questions about their role model’s successes and hardships.

Battle and Big Krit grew up in the same neighborhood, facing similar challenges.

One of them is having a big dream in a small town. Battle’s dream is to be a well-known actor. Big krit’s advice---it’s better to start somewhere than not start at all.

“I feel that I can make it out of here now. Ever since I talk with him, it pushed me. I like people like that because they motivate me to do better. Coming from Meridian, you have a strong motivation system. You have to have someone pushing you to do better. I was asking him what help him to get where you are. You have to motivate yourself because it comes from you. There’s nothing in this world free,” said Battle.

Next week, the Boys and Girls Club of Meridian will pick 5 new black professionals to interview.

