MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 3rd Annual Tactical Games fired several rounds in a two-day event at Meridian Public Safety Training Facility.

The sport of combat made its way back to Meridian despite the pandemic.

“The people of Meridian have been so welcomed as well as the state of Mississippi. Mike Johns from the Mississippi Board of Tourism has been extremely helpful in bringing us back here every year,” said Vice President of the Tactical Games, Sara Williams.

The event put athletes through defying conditions including, several tactical courses that challenge each person as an athlete, shooter, and thinker.

One athlete said it was his second year competing. He goes on to said that this event isn’t just a hobby but a mental training ground.

“The big part about this event is not only it’s a hobby, but it’s good for my mental and physical health. This sport forces me to every morning and works extremely hard. When I come out to an event like this, everyone here is like-minded. They are here for the challenge. They want to get better and improve themselves,” said participant James Gill.

The Vice President of the Tactical Games, Sara Williams, has been part of this sport since the beginning and said it’s the people that keep her going.

“It’s inspiring to watch competitors come out to push themselves and leave it all out there. The people you meet and the community is the best part. A lot of my closes friends are the ones that I met through the Tactical Games,” said Williams.

The Tactical Games provide a venue to test the skills and readiness of tactical athletes from all backgrounds.

The event had over 100 athletes participate this year. If you think you have what it takes to compete, you can visit the tactical games website at Thetacticalgames.com.

