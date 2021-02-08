An active weather week means multiple rounds of rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An active weather week is setting up for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Active Weather Pattern

A pattern shift will favor the development of several consecutive low pressure waves that will bring rain and, at times, fast fluctuations of our temperatures.

The pattern is one that features large temperature contrasts between areas along the Texas Gulf Coast and inland areas of Texas. The temperature difference between Houston and Dallas, for example, will be as much as 30 degrees at times. Small circulations will form along that temperature contrast as strong winds within the jet stream 30,000 feet above the ground stir up the atmosphere. These small circulations will thrive on the edge of the colder air to the north and the warmer air to the south, and they will ride that temperature gradient eastward across our area. This setup is called a baroclinic zone, and it is frequently a source of storm systems that will often from one behind another.

Local Affects

What this means for us is periodic bouts of rain, the first of which will move through our area tonight. More rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday. The shift in timing of that Wednesday night-Thursday rain maker means the chance for snow is gone for Friday morning. Friday will be a break day before the next round of rain arrives on Saturday.

The Next 24 Hours

Rain is on the way tonight. This evening will be dry beneath a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by 10 PM. Rain will increase after midnight tonight. The low temperature will be near 48 degrees. Spotty areas of rain will be around for the Tuesday morning drive, but weather will improve quickly as rain ends by 9 AM. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 68 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.