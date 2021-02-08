Demolition of fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian on hold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It might take a little longer than first thought for two fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian to be demolished.

Mayor Percy Bland said last week demolition would start Saturday, February 6th. That didn’t happen. We were told the weekend delay was weather-related.

Mayor Bland also told us last week that tearing down the buildings will cost about $300,000. That money is not in the city’s emergency fund. Newscenter 11 talked with the city’s CAO Monday and he gave us other reasons why the demolition won’t happen immediately.

”Right now there are hot spots that the fire department is having to address,” said Eddie Kelly, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Meridian. “We’ve actually decided to slow down the demolition process. It may take us a few extra days to get there but we’ve decided to do that because of several reasons. Number one, public safety and to give the fire department a chance to cool down some of the hot spots.”

Kelly said demolition plans and the costs will be brought before the city council during Tuesday’s council work session.

