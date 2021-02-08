Coronavirus in Alabama: Over 436K vaccinated so far

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 8,523 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 6,753 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 1,770 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 473,348 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 371,771 being confirmed and 101,577 being probable. There have been 2,191,851 diagnostic tests conducted and 109,716 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Feb. 8.

In the last 14 days, 222,008 people have been tested and 31,363 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 252,880 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Here’s a snapshot of the risk level in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Risk Level Choctaw Low Sumter Low Marengo Moderate Pickens Moderate

The state reports 43,005 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Feb. 9, there are currently 1,513 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. As of Feb. 5, there have been 436,962 vaccines administered.

Find specific information in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

