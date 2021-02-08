Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 635 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 635 new cases, 1 new death and 143 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(NBC News)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 635 new cases, 1 new death and 143 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

MSDH reports that 268,441 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Feb. 6. As of the same date, 58,722 second doses had been given.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 282,313 as of February 7.

So far, 6,270 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,224,858 as of January 30. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 238,176 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties (a breakdown of long-term care cases and death totals will resume Tuesday):

CountyCasesDeaths
Clarke160966
Kemper85921
Lauderdale6541214
Neshoba3630164
Newton212549
Wayne237640

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

