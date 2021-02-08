COVID-19 in Mississippi: 635 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 635 new cases, 1 new death and 143 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

MSDH reports that 268,441 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Feb. 6. As of the same date, 58,722 second doses had been given.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 282,313 as of February 7.

So far, 6,270 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,224,858 as of January 30. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 238,176 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties (a breakdown of long-term care cases and death totals will resume Tuesday):

County Cases Deaths Clarke 1609 66 Kemper 859 21 Lauderdale 6541 214 Neshoba 3630 164 Newton 2125 49 Wayne 2376 40

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

