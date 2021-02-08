Driver seriously injured in car accident

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is in critical condition after a 2 car accident on Highway 45 in Clarke County.

According to Clarke County Hot Topics, multiple law enforcement officers, firefigters, and EMS crews were called to the scene Saturday night. One driver was transported to Jackson, where he remains in serious condiation. The other driver was sent to a hospital in Meridian and was released Sunday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. The names of the victims have not been released.

