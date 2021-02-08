Funeral procession for Lt. Boutte to stretch from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi

The procession is scheduled to leave the community center at 1 p.m. All of Blaize Avenue and Bookter Street in Bay St. Louis will be shut down. The procession will leave the community center and go down Bookter Street to Beach Boulevard. Then, it will turn onto the St. Louis Bay Bridge and continue down Highway 90 through Harrison County. Once in Biloxi, the procession will turn north onto Veterans Avenue and proceed to Pass Road and then onto the Biloxi National Cemetery.



During the procession, the westbound lanes will remain open. However, with only one lane open stretching from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi, drivers on Highway 90 can expect to some traffic delays.



The procession is expected to last about an hour and be between 10-15 miles long, with law enforcement officers traveling from across the region to attend.



The procession will look a little different than other funerals for law enforcement that we’ve seen in the past, with this funeral featuring all of the law enforcement officers in the front of the line. They will be followed by the hearse carrying Lt. Boutte’s body. His family will ride directly behind the hearse, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department will follow right behind the family.

In Bay St. Louis, several schools will have students lining Beach Boulevard, as well.



All of the coastal cities along the route will also honor Lt. Boutte with fire trucks holding large flags over Highway 90.



Lt. Mike Boutte was killed Feb. 1, 2021, while answering a call in the Necaise community. Boutte had 20 years of law enforcement experience as both a deputy and in his military career and was known for his love of the people he served. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, two adult children, Jessica Boutte and Michael Boutte Jr., and seven grandchildren.