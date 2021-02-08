Hot spots still an issue at downtown fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters still are battling stubborn hot spots, some of which may continue to smolder in the coming days.

It’s been four days since a blaze consumed the two historic buildings on Front Street and 25th avenue.

Despite the rain Saturday, the fire department has been called back to the scene Sunday.

We reached out to city officials about the date of the demolition, but we have not received a response.

