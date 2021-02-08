Advertisement

Hot spots still an issue at downtown fire

Meridian firefighters still are battling stubborn hot spots, some of which may continue to smolder in the coming days.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters still are battling stubborn hot spots, some of which may continue to smolder in the coming days.

It’s been four days since a blaze consumed the two historic buildings on Front Street and 25th avenue.

Despite the rain Saturday, the fire department has been called back to the scene Sunday.

We reached out to city officials about the date of the demolition, but we have not received a response.

