LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Minnow Bucket Road will be temporarily closed for a several hours later this week.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., the road will be shut off to traffic to allow EMEPA to cut and remove several dangerous trees. It’s expected to re-open the same day by 3 p.m.

Please use an alternate route during this time.

