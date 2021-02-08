Advertisement

Ms. Donna Kay Miller

Donna Kay Miller
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 8, 2021
A graveside service for Ms. Donna Kay Miller will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Bro. Steve Taylor and Bro. David Holifield officiating. Pallbearers will be Scottie Fuller, Chad Fuller, Donnie Fuller, James Mathis, Joseph Mathis, and Robby Warren.

Donna Kay Miller, 63, of Meridian, died Friday, February 5 th, 2021, at Maury Regional Hospital with her sons by her side. Donna was a loving mom, Nana, sister, and friend. Nana loved spending time in the kitchen and cooking delicious meals for her family. She was a true servant to those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jabers Warren and Catherine Nichols; brothers, Jerald Warren and Ron Chatam; and sister, Dianne Mathis.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Daniels (Jessica) of Meridian and Chris Miller of Columbia, TN.  Grandchildren are Jillian Lewis, Jordan Daniels, Lindsey Miller, and Mack Daniels; her sisters, Ruth Boykin (Johnny), Tommie Haugwood (Bobby), Delite Fuller (Donnie), and Robin Warren; her brothers, Ronald Warren (Sue), and Michael Warren (Renne); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

“My Grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

