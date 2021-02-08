Advertisement

Off-duty Pa. officer charged with DUI after car slams into home, critically injuring woman

By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – A Philadelphia Police officer has been charged after authorities said he crashed his car into a home on Saturday night, leaving one woman critically injured.

Neighbors who rushed to help said it sounded like somebody had detonated an M-80.

They said it was chaos as they tried to free the woman, who was pinned beneath the car and her living room furniture.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver was 14th District Officer Gregory Campbell.

Sources said the off-duty policeman had just left a Fraternal Order of Police lodge when he lost control of his sedan, went airborne and crashed through the living room.

Neighbors said another man stopped to help and ordered the officer to stay put.

Campbell has since been charged with DUI and aggravated assault.

A man inside at the time of the crash was also hurt, but he’s expected to be OK.

One of the couple’s two pets was killed in the crash.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement, saying in part: “The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police officer is appalling. Police officers must be held to a higher standard, even while off-duty.”

The Fraternal Order of Police also issued a statement: “This is an unfortunate incident, and we continue to monitor the investigation.”

