Petty Officer Edward Christopher Donaldson

Edward Christopher Donaldson
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Funeral services for Petty Officer Edward Christopher Donaldson (Retired) will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, 6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, Mississippi 39305.

Edward “Chris” Donaldson, 51, of Southaven, Mississippi passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Chris was born in Southaven on October 21, 1969.  He served his country in the United States Navy for twenty years.  He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.  Chris enjoyed travelling, being on the water, and his dogs, Roxi, Mya, Rosabell, and Sweetpea.

Mr. Donaldson is survived by his wife, Lynne Donaldson; his children, Paige Moore (Tanner) and Jordan Donaldson; his grandchildren, Ava, Collum, and Jenson; his sister, Kara Moorehead; his children’s mother, Vittoria Bell; and a loving second mother, Doris Smith.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Donaldson, and his mother, Cheri Moorehead.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

