Property owner says the city failed to inform

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tax records show the red abandoned building on Front Street is owned by Magilla Property Holding LP in New Jersey.

Newscenter 11 tracked down one of the owners - he says the city never contacted him about the fire and had no idea his building was on the city’s condemned property list.

The owner’s first name is George. George wouldn’t give his last name or talk to Newscenter 11 on camera. His last name is also not on any records we could find at the Tax Assessors office.

George says he’s very frustrated about the lack of communication from the city. He says he didn’t know his building nearly burned to the ground. He also says the city never contacted him and told him the building was on the city’s condemned property list.

Meridian’s Chief Administrative Officer, Eddie Kelly says, “We made several attempts to reach the owners last week and we didn’t—we weren’t successful.” Kelly said, “We were not going to stop trying to reach them. But we felt like that building was an imminent danger to the public which is why we decided to move forward. With the condemnation process to make sure we protected our public.”

George also says he wasn’t told his property was scheduled for demolition this week.

Kelly says, “Our main goal is public safety. The building was gutted by fire. There was one vagrant who appeared again the day after the fire.” Kelly said, “Those are the type of things we are trying to avoid. We are trying to avoid someone passing by this building and the thing falling on top of them.”

Community Development Director, Laura Carmichael says the city has made several attempts to contact the owner of the building. Carmichael says it’s possible the city wasn’t contacting the right property owner. “We are looking to make sure we have the correct property owner.” Carmichael said, “We did reach out to the previous owner and they said they sold the building. So, we have tried to contact the new number that we have.”

The city says the demolition project is now on hold until they can communicate with the owners.

“It’ll be more of a conversation of, ‘what do you want to do, at this point going forward?’ Once again, we have to look at what’s the best. And the welfare and safety of our community.” Carmichael said, “but at the same time, it’s their property. What steps are they going to take to secure the building to make sure it is safe.”

George says he bought the building in May of 2020 for $12,000. He planned to open a thrift shop inside the building this spring. Now, George is waiting on a phone call, a fax, an email- any form of communication from the city before his historic property is torn down.

