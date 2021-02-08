Remembering the Enterprise tornado one year later

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of Clarke County have recovered from the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the town of Enterprise one year ago.

“We were in the garage. We were able to get there before it came through. It was just a very strong wind,” Clarke County Resident Gerald Covington said.

Covington and his wife rode out the storm inside of his garage. He said the storm put a tree on his house and caused damage to several rooms.

Emergency officials had a plan in place and were able to execute search and rescue efforts immediately.

“The communities came together and they met the needs. If a need was known, then it was met,” Clarke Co. EMA Director Eddie Ivy said.

The destructive path through Enterprise is difficult to see today. Residents and cleanup crews have done a good job repairing the damage and hauling away the debris.

“Recovery is moving forward. People have made repairs to their homes. We’ve had people that have taken action to be better prepared by installing safe rooms at their residence,” Ivy said.

Covington says everyone should have a plan in place just in case a storm strikes.

“Don’t get complacent. Take it as if it is actually going to hit. Assume that it will hit because it will. It did with us,” Covington said.

