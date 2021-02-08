Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus

(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.

Texas lawmaker Rep. Roger Williams expressed condolences Monday morning, calling Wright a “dear friend and colleague”.

My statement on the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. pic.twitter.com/uogSCySKez — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) February 8, 2021

