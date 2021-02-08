Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.
He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.
Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.
Texas lawmaker Rep. Roger Williams expressed condolences Monday morning, calling Wright a “dear friend and colleague”.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.