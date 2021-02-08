Shelby confirms plans for 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama announced Monday he will not run for a 7th term in 2022.

Saying “for everything, there is a season” the 86-year-old Shelby released a statement.

“I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian,” wrote Shelby. “During my time in the Senate, I have been given great opportunity, having chaired four committees: Appropriations, Rules, Banking, and Intelligence. In these positions of leadership, I have strived to influence legislation that will have a lasting impact – creating the conditions for growth and opportunity.

The state’s senior senator said serving has been the opportunity of a lifetime. Shelby thanked his wife and family for their support. “Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington,” said Shelby. “I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.

Shelby is currently the vice chairman and leading Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee. He formerly served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, of which he is the longest serving member in history. He remains a senior member on each of those committees. He was previously the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Senator Shelby also serves on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Shelby is a fifth generation Alabamian and a graduate of the University of Alabama’s undergraduate and law programs. He began his career as a city prosecutor in Tuscaloosa and went on to serve as a U.S. Magistrate for the Northern District of Alabama before working as a Special Assistant Attorney General.

Alabama’s newly-elected senator, Tommy Tuberville, said Shelby is ‘one of the most accomplished public servants in Alabama’s history and works tirelessly to advance the interests of our state.’

Alabama has been better off because of his leadership for over 40 years, and even in my short time up here, I’ve seen firsthand the tremendous amount of respect my colleagues have for him,” said Tuberville. “I’ve had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Senator Shelby over the past few months and pick his brain about working in the Senate and politics. But we never fail to discuss a little football, too. I look forward to working closely with Senator Shelby over the next two years and using the remaining time as ‘film study,’ so together we can better serve Alabama.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.