Sheriff: Man killed mother, himself over the weekend in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

According to investigators, a 35-year-old man fatally shot his 67-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself Saturday.

The sheriff’s office identified the son as John Thomas and the mother as Karen Thomas.

Authorities said the murder-suicide happened at a home on Lawn Haven Church Road Extension in the Powers community.

Sheriff Joe Berlin released a statement Monday regarding the investigation.

“This tragic situation has been exhaustively investigated throughout the weekend by our Criminal Investigation Division investigators,” said Berlin. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

