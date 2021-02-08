The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are around the freezing mark to begin our Monday. That means that there will be some frost out there, so leave some extra time to get to your destination so you can defrost your car. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Monday with highs around 60 degrees. Scattered showers will arrive tonight as temperatures drop into the upper-40s by Tuesday morning.

A warming trend will continue through Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s and highs on Wednesday will be around 70 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday, mainly in the morning. Scattered showers will be possible all day long on Wednesday. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday and bring periods of heavy rain and storms. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

The forecast gets very complicated for the weekend as there has been a lot of changes to each model from one run to the next. It is likely that we will be pretty cold this weekend, but the questions remain are how cold will it get and will there be precipitation when the cold air arrives. Right now, I am calling for isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, and it is possible that some snow could mix in. Just how much will depend on how cold it gets. Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast!!!

