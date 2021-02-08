Vaccine rollout remains priority at Miss. Dept. of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig discussed the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state Monday.

Dobbs noted “fantastic news” in a declining number of cases, but urged the public to be diligent with wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings.

“We have an opportunity right now to get as many people vaccinated as possible and get a lid on this thing,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said 31 Walmart locations in Mississippi will receive vaccines to administer to the public. the locations were chosen to give more opportunities to some underserved areas. The doses these stores receive will not take away from the allocations given to the health department. The list is below, and includes Meridian’s Bonita Walmart location:

A special hotline for people 75 years of age or older was set up to expedite the vaccine process for those who may be less internet-savvy. It’s a prompt on the hotline, 877-978-6453.

Dobbs also brought up the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which he says would likely be rolled out shortly after if it is approved. The vaccine is a single dose, but has shown a lower efficacy rate than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that are in circulation right now.

Dr. Byers reiterated that people from out of state should not be getting vaccines here unless they work in Mississippi. He says 6,777 out-of-state residents have received the vaccine. Recently, officials said ‘vaccine tourists’ from Louisiana were taking advantage of Mississippi’s more lax requirements to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Craig said Delta State’s football field will open later this month as a vaccination site in Bolivar County. Also, the Madison County vaccination site will move to Canton High School from the Madison County Health Department. “Vaccine supply is a limiting factor,” Craig said of the amount of drive-through locations in the state. Officials continue to say the state is dishing out vaccines at maximum capacity.

To date, 334,000 vaccines have been administered in the state.

