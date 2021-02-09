31 Walmarts participating in Mississippi COVID vaccinations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirty-one Walmart stores in Mississippi are the only ones so far participating in the federal pharmacy program to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The locations were chosen to make the vaccine more accessible in underserved areas. Individual stores may not have a vaccine supply immediately. Appointments are required. The process also includes a requirement to set up a Walmart account, which is free.
|The doses these stores receive will not take away from the allocations given to the health department.
|The list includes Meridian’s Bonita Walmart location.
Below is the list of locations in Mississippi:
A special hotline for people 75 years of age or older was set up to expedite the vaccine process for those who may be less internet-savvy. It’s a prompt on the hotline, 877-978-6453.
Some CVS and Walgreens stores in other states are part of the federal pharmacy program, but not in Mississippi.
