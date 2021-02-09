31 Walmarts participating in Mississippi COVID vaccinations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirty-one Walmart stores in Mississippi are the only ones so far participating in the federal pharmacy program to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The locations were chosen to make the vaccine more accessible in underserved areas. Individual stores may not have a vaccine supply immediately. Appointments are required. The process also includes a requirement to set up a Walmart account, which is free.

Click here for information.

The doses these stores receive will not take away from the allocations given to the health department. The list includes Meridian’s Bonita Walmart location.

Below is the list of locations in Mississippi:

A special hotline for people 75 years of age or older was set up to expedite the vaccine process for those who may be less internet-savvy. It’s a prompt on the hotline, 877-978-6453.

Some CVS and Walgreens stores in other states are part of the federal pharmacy program, but not in Mississippi.

