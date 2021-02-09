Advertisement

Area athletes selected for soccer all-star games

(WTVG)
By Ellie French
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several area high school soccer players have been selected to compete in two all-star contests taking place this week.

The Mississippi Association of Coaches’ (MAC) All-Star soccer game will be played Saturday, Feb. 13 at Brandon High School. The girls’ game will be played at noon with the boys’ contest taking place after. Here are the area athletes selected for the MAC’s North and South rosters:

•Alice Williamson, West Lauderdale (Girls North Team

•Ember Temple, West Lauderdale (Girls North Team)

•Brooke Robinson, Clarkdale (Girls South Team)

•Lee Hill, Newton County (Boys North Team)

The Central Mississippi All-Star soccer game will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8 at East Central Community College. The girls’ contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ matchup at 7:15 p.m. Here are the area athletes that made the East rosters and will be competing against the West teams:

•Kristen Phillips, Clarkdale (East Girls Team)

•Katie Brooke Smith, Clarkdale (East Girls Team)

•Mary Ashley Culpepper, Clarkdale (East Girls Team)

•Kaylee Harrison, West Lauderdale (East Girls Team)

•Anna Kate Humphries, West Lauderdale (East Girls Team)

•Emily Benthall, West Lauderdale (East Girls Team)

•Kaylee Avant, Newton County (East Girls Team)

•Mason Horne, Clarkdale (East Boys Team)

•Cole Gardner, Clarkdale (East Boys Team)

•Addison Dees, Neshoba Central (East Boys Team)

•Griffin Bailey, Newton County (East Boys Team)

•Graham Lewis, Newton County (East Boys Team)

•Zach Walker, West Lauderdale (East Boys Team)

