Arrest made after armed robbery on Miss. State campus

A student at Mississippi State University is facing multiple charges of armed robbery after an...
A student at Mississippi State University is facing multiple charges of armed robbery after an incident on campus.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - A student at Mississippi State University is facing multiple charges of armed robbery after an incident on campus.

School officials say the robbery happened in the parking lot of Deavenport Hall Monday night around 10:15.

Campus police received a 911 call and were able to take the suspect into custody minutes later.

The arrested student is at Oktibbeha County Jail as of Tuesday morning. The identity of the student is being withheld by MSU officials pending additional investigation.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said: “The university is grateful to the MSUPD and the MSU Housing and Residence Life staff for a quick response to this situation. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is always MSU’s primary concern and on Monday night, the university’s overall response was swift and appropriate.”

Salter said that the Division of Student Affairs, MSUPD, and the university’s Crisis Action Team would review both the incident and the university’s response.

