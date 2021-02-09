Advertisement

Bonita Walmart among 31 in Mississippi to offer COVID vaccinations

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirty-one Walmart stores in Mississippi, including the Bonita Walmart in Meridian, are taking part in the federal program to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Walmart location at Bonita began taking appointments Tuesday but it’s not known yet when the vaccines will be available. The locations were chosen to make the vaccine more accessible in some underserved parts of the state and give people in our area more options to get the shot.

“We’ve still got the Health Department off 19 behind the old Highway Patrol Office,” said Odie Barrett, director of Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency. “Rush Hospital has got numerous facilities and there’s one over on South Frontage Road at EC Health Net. So we’ve got two right now that are active and Walmart coming on board will give three different sites here in Lauderdale County.”

Appointments are required and you must also set up a Walmart account, which is free. This is the only Walmart store in our viewing area currently offering the service.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said John Thomas shot and killed his mother, Karen Thomas,...
Sheriff: Man killed mother, himself over the weekend in Jones Co.
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 8, 2021
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America
Bonita Walmart among 31 in Mississippi to offer COVID vaccinations
Bonita Walmart among 31 in Mississippi to offer COVID vaccinations
NAS Meridian is opposing to the proposed location of a new garbage transfer station in...
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station