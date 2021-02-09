Bonita Walmart among 31 in Mississippi to offer COVID vaccinations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirty-one Walmart stores in Mississippi, including the Bonita Walmart in Meridian, are taking part in the federal program to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Walmart location at Bonita began taking appointments Tuesday but it’s not known yet when the vaccines will be available. The locations were chosen to make the vaccine more accessible in some underserved parts of the state and give people in our area more options to get the shot.

“We’ve still got the Health Department off 19 behind the old Highway Patrol Office,” said Odie Barrett, director of Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency. “Rush Hospital has got numerous facilities and there’s one over on South Frontage Road at EC Health Net. So we’ve got two right now that are active and Walmart coming on board will give three different sites here in Lauderdale County.”

Appointments are required and you must also set up a Walmart account, which is free. This is the only Walmart store in our viewing area currently offering the service.

