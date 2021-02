Candidate list for Meridian municipal elections

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The qualifying deadline to run for municipal offices has passed. The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.

Five Democrats are running for mayor of Meridian: Percy Bland, incumbent Kim Houston, current Meridian councilwoman Randle Jennings Tyrone Johnson, former Meridian councilman Jimmie Smith, former Laud. Co. supervisor

Republican Robert J. Ray Independent Weston Lindemann, current Meridian councilman

Ward 1 City Council Party George M. Thomas, incumbent Rep. Rankin Elizabeth Eason Ind.

Ward 2 City Council Party Dewayne Davis, incumbent Dem. Eddie Gray Holt Dem.

Ward 3 City Council Party Fannie M. Johnson, incumbent Dem. James “JJ” Scott Rep. Adrien Davis Dem. Joseph Norwood Dem.

Ward 4 City Council Party Romande Gail Walker Dem. Alicia Elaine Smith Dem.

Ward 5 City Council Party Khristen Cockrell Dem. Chad Acton Rep. George Parks, Jr. Dem. Allan “Al” Willis Dem. Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey Dem.

