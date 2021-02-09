COVID-19 in Alabama: 855 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 855 new confirmed COVID-19 cases added Tuesday. There have been 372,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 102,040 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 6,783 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 43,383 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,524 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Risk Level Choctaw 540 23 2420 Low Sumter 957 28 4390 Low Marengo 2277 39 10429 Moderate Pickens 2143 44 9588 Moderate

There have been 252,880 presumed recoveries.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You may track numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

