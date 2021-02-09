Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 855 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

There are 1,524 people with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals right now.
There are 1,524 people with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals right now.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 855 new confirmed COVID-19 cases added Tuesday. There have been 372,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 102,040 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 6,783 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 43,383 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,524 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# TestedRisk Level
Choctaw540232420Low
Sumter957284390Low
Marengo22773910429Moderate
Pickens2143449588Moderate

There have been 252,880 presumed recoveries.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You may track numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 WAFF/WTOK. All rights reserved.

