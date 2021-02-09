COVID-19 in Mississippi: 73 new deaths reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 656 new cases, 73 new deaths and 136 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 282,969 as of February 8.

So far, 6,342 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,224,858 as of January 30. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 238,176 people have recovered from the virus.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

