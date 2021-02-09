Advertisement

Crimenet 02_08_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs help to locate Amanda Jo Davidson.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs help from the public to locate Amanda Jo Davidson.

She is a 40-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 135 pounds.

Davidson is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Davidson is, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name.

