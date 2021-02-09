East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - An exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute is at the Tubb-May Library on the campus of East Mississippi Community College. The exhibit is called “Crossroads: Changing Rural America.”

“It explores the rural communities, it looks at the history in those communities, the culture in the communities, and kind of focuses on how they’ve had to change, and what the future is of rural communities in the United States,” said Christina Jurusik, the librarian at the Tubb-May Library.

The last day the exhibit will be on display is March 12. The Kemper County Historical Association and Senator Roger Wicker played a big role in making this exhibit all possible.

“We were lucky enough to be one of six locations to be decided as a host site,” Jurusik said. “So we’re really excited, we’re very, very happy to have it here and we’re just really looking forward for the community to come in and get a chance to view this travelling exhibit.”

The exhibit is open to the general public. If any teacher would like to bring their class, you can call the library at 662-476-5054.

“It’s amazing to walk into that room and just see all of the picture, all of the interactive parts to it, the videos in there,” Jurusik said. “They’ve got a kiosk set up in there that I can spend the entire day looking at, because it’s got a combination of video clips, audio files, pictures, and it just explores different rural communities and what rural means to different people.”

Day Hours Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.