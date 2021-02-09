Funeral for Lt. Boutte features full honors with 21-gun salute, end of watch call

“Mike has already written his own eulogy. He has been writing it throughout his entire career with the actions he took every single day,” said the sheriff.



Sheriff Adam recalled the day Boutte came in to interview, saying he expected to see a hardened officer that day based on Boutte’s impressive resume. But when he met the future lieutenant, Adam said he was surprised to see the warm smile that greeted him instead.



It was that smile that continued to influence the lives of so many during his time as a law enforcement officer.



“On Feb, 1, 2021, Lt. Michael Boutte did what he had done over his two decade career,” said Adam, choking back his emotions. “He was courageous, acted in a selfless manner, putting the well being of others above his own…. We lost a wonderful man, a great leader, a friend and, most of all, a hero.”



The sheriff continued, talking about Lt. Boutte’s sense of community and his willingness to always go above and beyond to help people, reaching out to anyone in need to offer support and assistance. That attitude and calling to serve also extended to those he served with.



“Mike was truly courageous. He was a warrior and a fighter until the very moment God called him home... There was no deputy that Mike would not take under his wings to guide, teach and love,” said Sheriff Adam. “Mike was truly the most well-rounded law enforcement officer you could ask for. If I had 113 more (deputies) just like him, I wouldn’t have to ask the Lord for nothing. He was a role model for all of us.”



As the department moves forward, the sheriff said he will continue to carry the positive attitude that Mike did as a way to honor the fallen deputy.



“To Mike, we say, well done. Rest in peace and know that the fine men and women of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has your watch from here,” said the sheriff.



Special Agent Benjamin Taylor with the Department of Homeland Security also spoke, echoing the feelings of so many who filled the community center for the funeral.



“Yes, we’re hurt, we’re wounded deeply. Some are confused, some are angry. Some are filled with so much anger at such a cowardly and senseless act that took someone so special. Some are angry with God,” said Taylor.



He continued, talking about how Lt. Boutte knew he had a purpose on this earth and lived each day to fulfill it.



“Mike wasn’t afraid of dying... Mike knew he had to move with a purpose. And Mike had a purpose... Mike knew the difference between his what and his why. His ‘what’ was serving communities as a law enforcement officer. His ‘why’ was to minister to those who needed it through his everyday walk,” said Taylor.



Ending his eulogy, Taylor summed up the thoughts of everyone in the room. “Lt. Michael Boutte Sr. was a great cop and this world has lost one exceptional human being.”



After the funeral service, hundreds gathered outside, where Lt. Boutte’s casket was rolled out with honors. Loud booms sounded as a 21-gun salute rang out in the clear, blue sky. Then, a lone bugler played taps and the haunting sound of bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace” drifted through the crowd.



The flag that draped Lt. Boutte’s casket was then folded as the deputy’s family stood watching, his son Michael Boutte Jr. dressed in his Air Force blues. With a salute, the flag was then handed to Gov. Reeves, who presented it to Lt. Boutte’s daughter Jessica, pausing to hug her, the deputy’s wife Jennifer, and Michael Jr.



A heart wrenching moment at any funeral for a first responder, the End of Watch call then rang out through the clear day.

“Central dispatch to Hancock 53.... Please respond. Attention all units, be advised, central dispatch has lost contact with Hancock 53... Be advised, Lt. Michael Boutte Sr. is 10-7 from roll call. All units, all stations, we will observe a moment of radio silence to honor our fallen comrade, Lt. Michael Boutte Sr., for this is his last call. May he never be forgotten.”



Lt. Boutte’s flag-draped casket was then carried out by his son Michael Jr. and deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and loaded into the hearse.



The funeral procession then left downtown Bay St. Louis, making the 26-mile trip down Highway 90 to the Biloxi National Cemetery. Along the way, fire trucks in each Coast city raised a flag over the highway, honoring the fallen deputy.