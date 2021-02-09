Heavy rain likely on Thursday, then sharp cold arrives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weather story is expanding to include the previously-mentioned multiple rounds of rain and now the potential for a sharp drop in temperatures to potentially-dangerous levels of cold.

Dangerous Cold Looms

The coming cold is a new element to our weather story. Some computer models are forecast single-digit lows on Monday morning. That isn’t likely, but high teens are certainly unrealistic based on the data we have right now. The cold is expected to arrive Saturday night and Sunday and last through at least next Tuesday.

The Weather Pattern

The weather pattern that will pull that cold air into the Deep South is one that favors the development of several consecutive storm systems, one after the other, to our west over New Mexico and Texas. These storm systems will cruise east/northeastward, bringing rain that can fall heavily at times. After the cold air arrives, some snow or ice could be possible depending on availability and timing of any moisture.

Heavy Rain Likely On Thursday

Our next weather maker can mean some scattered showers Wednesday afternoon and evening and then widespread heavy rain on Thursday. This system will come together over the Central Plains late Wednesday. The warm, humid wind flow ahead of this developing system will draw moisture from the Gulf into our area, generating scattered showers from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Rain will begin increasing between 7 AM and 10 AM Thursday. Some of the heaviest rain will track across our area from 11 AM through 3 PM. Multiple rounds of heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening will finally end by 7 PM. Lingering light rain will end overnight. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours will become showery in the lead up to Thursday’s big rain maker. This evening will be clear, and we will cool into the mid-50s through 10 PM. We’ll stay clear overnight. The low temperature will be near 47 degrees. Wednesday will start sunny, but clouds will increase. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will get rain. The high the high temperature will be near 74 degrees.

